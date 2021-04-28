By Arogbonlo Israel

Following the death of the commander of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, Ikonso allegedly killed by security agencies last week, the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has named the Imo State Government House, Douglas Road Owerri, and Awomamma Junction respectively after the deceased.

The group in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful Wednesday, said the decision was one of the ways its members and Biafrans globally wished to immortalise the fallen leader and his men.

The statement partly reads;

“We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Biafrans worldwide ably led by our great and indomitable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to announce to the world, our unanimous decision to rename the Imo State Government House, Douglas Road Owerri, and Awomamma Junction after the late heroic Commander of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) Ikonso, murdered in cold blood by security operatives.

“The affected places will henceforth be called Ikonso Government House, Ikonso Way and Ikonso Junction respectively. This is with immediate effect and compliance is required of all ministries & parastatals beginning from today, the 28th day of April 2021.

“This decision is one of the ways IPOB members and Biafrans all over the world have agreed to immortalise the name of our brave Ikonso and his men killed by security agents.

“We therefore expect maximum cooperation from relevant Government agencies, officials and the Imo State House of Assembly because we don’t know who this Douglas is that a road in Owerri was named but we know who Ikonso was.

“He defended Imo State with his life, for without him, most Imo indigenes would be in IDP camps by now courtesy of terrorists.”

Imo State Government has not yet react to the decision by the group as of the time of filing this report.

