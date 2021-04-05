Musa Pali, a member of the All Progressives Congress representing Alkaleri-Kirfi Federal Constituency in Bauchi State, was attacked by his constituents.

The constituents, comprising mainly youths attacked their representative over the weekend over alleged fake promises and non-performance in his constituency after they voted him into office.

According to a report by SaharaReporters, Pali was in his constituency for a social function when he came under attack by the youths who accused him of making false promises for many years.

It was gathered that it took the timely intervention of security operatives who whisked Pali away after sustaining minor bruises, to save his life.

“He was attacked at the weekend at Pali. It took the timely intervention of security operatives who whisked him away after sustaining minor bruises to rescue him.

“The constituents said they attacked him because of his fake promises for many years” a resident told the publication.

Another source said, “No single borehole, school or any structure put in place by Pali. We regret voting him into office. We’ll do everything possible to ensure he is not re-elected in the forthcoming election.”

