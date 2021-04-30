PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus PHOTO: Twitter

Identifying the worsening insecurity across the federation as a major threat to the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently convene a national security summit to deliberate on the way forward. The party, at its 91st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting yesterday in Abuja, noted that the situation in the country was too dangerous for silence, lamenting that life had become too cheap, with killings taking place almost in every region of the nation on a daily basis.

PDP’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, stated: “All the noise for 2023 will amount to nought if the security challenges are not drastically addressed.”

He suggested immediate convocation of a national conference on security for comprehensive deliberations on the future of Nigeria.

“Our country today is grounded by insecurity and there has been no matching response from government despite the demands of the 1999 operating constitution in Section 14 (2b) that the welfare and security of the citizens shall be the primary purpose of government,” Secondus submitted.

Recalling the steps taken by the immediate past administration to stem insurgency, the PDP chair observed that only the North East bore the imprints of terrorism, regretting however that the situation had since degenerated to a point that every part of the federation is, today, facing one security challenge or the other.

He went on: “Terrorists in the North were before now confined to the North East region. But today, 50 villages have been reportedly taken over by them in North Central state of Niger.

“Where they are now, we hear is about two hours drive from Abuja. Herdsmen are also menacing in the West, gunmen are causing havoc in the East and the militants in the South, all killing, looting, raping, maiming and burning homes. The situation is bad. Nigerians all over are living in fear.”

Secondus added that the emergency NEC meeting became necessary to enable the PDP add its voice to the growing condemnation of the mass killing of innocent Nigerians across the land.

In a communiqué, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, announced the setting up of e-registration committee, chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki, to register interested Nigerians.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...