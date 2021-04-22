Janet Osemudiamen

Britons’ prospects of booking a foreign holiday this summer have been given a boost, with the government saying coronavirus passports will be available “as soon as possible”.

The Department for Transport says it is “working on a solution to enable residents to prove their COVID-19 status”.

Many tourist hotspots will require visitors to have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a recent negative test before entering the country.

Coronavirus passports, also known as health certificates, would allow holidaymakers to meet this requirement.

Under the government’s roadmap for easing restrictions, foreign holidays for people living in England could be allowed as early as 17 May.

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “We are working on a solution to enable residents to prove their COVID-19 status, including vaccination status, to other countries on the outbound leg.

We are working on this as a priority and intend to have the solution ready as soon as possible.”

Like this: Like Loading...