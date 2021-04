PHOTO / CHINA

Counting down to opening day

Residents take a picture at a countdown display for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, East China’s Zhejiang Province on Wednesday – 500 days before the official opening of the games. Photo: VCG

RELATED ARTICLES

Mascots of 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 unveiled

This handout image shows the mascots of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 (from L to R) Chenchen, …

blog comments powered by Disqus

Like this: Like Loading...