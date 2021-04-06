By Elizabeth Osayande

The conduct of 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WAEC, for school candidates have been postponed indefinitely due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday in Lagos on the release of results of WASSCE for private candidates 2021- first series, the Head of the National Office, Mr Patrick Areghan, explained that the pandemic distorted academic calendar, hence it was not possible to hold the examination in May/June.

His words: “Let me also use this opportunity to dispel rumoUrs being peddled around by some people regarding the conduct of the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2021. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still very much felt in the education sector.

“The academic calendar has been distorted. It will, therefore, not be possible to have the examination in May/June this year. A convenient international timetable for the conduct of the examination will soon be released. All stakeholders are requested to keep their fingers crossed until they hear from WAEC.”

The WAEC boss also pleaded with school principals and proprietors to keep to time in the enrollment of their candidates.

According to him: “May we also use this medium to appeal to all school principals and proprietors to keep to the stipulated timelines for the enrolment of candidates for the examination.

“It is important to re-emphasize the role of Continuous Assessment Scores (CASS) in the computation of candidates’ results. All schools are advised to get this aspect of the registration process right in order to make the entry processes seamless.”

Meanwhile, the Council has released the results of WASSCE, for private candidates 2021- first series 26 days after the conduct of the examination.

A breakdown of the results showed that female candidates obtained a minimum of five credits in subjects including English Language and Mathematics, than their male counterparts.

Giving a breakdown of the results, Areghan said, “A total of Seven Thousand Six Hundred and Ninety (7,690) (representing a 38% decline, when compared with the 2020 entry figure) put in for the examination, while Seven Thousand Two Hundred and Eighty-Nine (7,289) candidates actually sat for the examination at Two Hundred and Fifty-Two (252) centres spread across the nooks and crannies of the country. The drop in the entry figure could be attributed to the negative impact of the COVID– 19 pandemic.

“A total of Twenty-Three (23) candidates with varying degrees of Special Needs were registered for the examination. Out of this number, Six (6) were visually challenged, Two (2)had impaired hearing; Five (5) were Albino; One (1)was spastic cum mentally challenged, and Nine (9) were physically challenged with their results processed and also released.

“Of the total number of Seven Thousand Two Hundred and Eighty-Nine (7,289) candidates that sat for the examination, Three Thousand Five Hundred and

Ninety-Three (3,593) were males while Three Thousand Six Hundred and Ninety-Six (3,696) were females, representing 49.29% and 50.71%, respectively.

” Of this number, One Thousand and Seventy-Four (1,074) i.e. 48.93% were male candidates, while One Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty-One (1,121) i.e. 51.07% were female candidates. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2019 and 2020, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, were 26.08% and 32.23%respectively. Thus, there is a marginal decrease of 2.12%” Mr Areghan noted.

