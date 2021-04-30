Coronavirus UpdatesNAFDACPfizerVaccine

COVID-19: NAFDAC Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Use In Nigeria

By Chioma Obinna The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday approved the use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.

This is coming a few months after it gave authorisation for the use of the Oxford-Astrazeneca jabs in the country.

ALSO READ: PCN seals 536 pharmacies, patent shops in Sokoto Announcing this at a press conference in Lagos, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, explained that the Pfizer-BioTech vaccine was for emergency use only.

She added that the vaccine can now be stored between -15oC to -25oC equivalent to freezer temperature.

