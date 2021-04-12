The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed late on Sunday that 57 new cases of COVID-19 had been recorded nationwide.

According to the official twitter handle of the NCDC, the latest figure brings the total number of infections in the country to 163,793.

“As of April 11, 2021, 57 new confirmed cases were recorded. There was no death recorded nationwide.

“Till date, 163,793 cases have been confirmed; 154,107 cases have been discharged and 2,060 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The 57 new cases were reported from seven states namely, FCT (20), Lagos (19), Bayelsa (7), Kaduna (4), Rivers (3), Osun (3) and Jigawa (1).”

The agency restated that that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

It said that Nigeria had tested 1,803,177 people since the first confirmed case of the disease was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The public health agency noted that Nigeria’s coronavirus active cases stood at 7,626 in the past 24 hours.

