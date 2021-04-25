The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 infections and zero death on Saturday.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saturday became the 12th consecutive day the nation recorded no fatality from the virus that has caused and over 2,000 deaths in Nigeria and 3 million deaths globally since the pandemic began.

The agency stated that the new cases were registered in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Yobe took the lead with 19 cases, Lagos 17, Rivers 8, FCT 4, Akwa-Ibom 2 and Bayelsa 1,” it said.

Meanwhile, it disclosed that 44 people had recovered from the virus and discharged from isolation centers across the country.

NCDC said till date, 164,684 cases had been confirmed, 154,687 discharged and 2,061 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

It stated that the country’s active cases were about 9000, as at April 24.

The Nigeria’s public health agency said it had conducted 1,870,915 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of COVID-19 on Feb. 27, 2020.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

It advised Nigerians to disinfect surfaces at homes, shops, churches, mosques and offices regularly to prevent the spread of the virus in their communities.

“TakeResponsibility to protect yourself, loved ones, customers, employees and society from infections such as COVID-19,” it said. (NAN)

