The government has approved plans for more than 500 oxygen generation plants across the country to boost supplies.

Mr. Nadella added that he was “grateful” that the US had lifted a ban on sending raw materials for vaccines to India, enabling it to make more of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

President Joe Biden said earlier that the US was “determined to help India in its time of need, just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic,” he said.