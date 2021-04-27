The Governor said the state had “vetted this in every way” to ensure the funds can legitimately be used for the savings bonds.

Studies have shown young adults are more likely to be hesitant about getting a Covid-19 vaccine than their elders. Some 25% of US adults aged 18 to 29 say they want to “wait and see” before getting a jab, compared to just 7% of those aged over 65, according to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation conducted last month.