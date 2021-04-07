Breaking News

COVID-19 vaccination begins in Kogi State

By
0
covid-19-vaccination-begins-in-kogi-state
Views: Visits 4

The Kogi State Government has commenced the administration of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the state with priority giving to health workers and frontline essential non-health workers. The government on Monday night took delivery of about 16, 900 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine. Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Haruna, flagged off the COVID-19 […]

The post COVID-19 vaccination begins in Kogi State appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

NDLEA arrests 2 with 1,330kg suspected cannabis in Edo

Previous article

Jordan press goes silent over ‘plot’ prince

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News