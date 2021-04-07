The Kogi State Government has commenced the administration of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the state with priority giving to health workers and frontline essential non-health workers. The government on Monday night took delivery of about 16, 900 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine. Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Haruna, flagged off the COVID-19 […]

