Mrs Uko Itohowo, the Director, National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme, says COVID-19 has worsened Tuberculosis (TB) cases in Nigeria as about 60 per cent of patients go unnoticed and untreated.

Itohowo said this on Monday in a virtual media seminar with newsmen in Ilorin.

She said that according to the 2020 World Health Organisation (WHO) report, Nigeria is ranked first in leading cases of TB in Africa and sixth in the world.

She said currently, TB kills 18 Nigerians every hour, with a record number of 47 Nigerians developing active TB every hour, seven of which are children.

Itohowo observed that all attention were being placed on COVID-19 to the detriment of TB, which is equally a deadly disease.

She said that although TB is a deadly disease yet with proper treatment it could be cured.

“The inability of tuberculosis patients to access medication during the COVID-19 lockdown worsened the spread of tuberculosis in Nigeria.

“Thus, about 150,000 persons died of tuberculosis in Nigeria in 2019 alone according to a World Health Organisation report,” she said.

Itohowo listed symptoms of tuberculosis to include fever, loss of weight and protracted cough.

She said, however, that contrary to misinformation, tuberculosis is curable, and urged people with persistent cough that has lasted for two weeks to go for a test.

She said that with early diagnosis, TB could be cured within six months, adding that treatment of tuberculosis is free at designated hospitals in the country.

“TB is not spread through shaking someone’s hand, sharing food, touching bed linens or toilet seats, or sharing toothbrushes.

