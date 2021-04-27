By Akanimo Sampson

Some kidnappers in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State have been arrested by the state’s special security outfit

Early last December, Governor Ben Ayade launched a special operation to flush out criminals from the state, especially kidnappers.

Code-named, Operation Akpakwu, the outfit draws personnel from the​ Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Governor Ayade handed over 100 patrol vehicles fitted with cutting edge communication gadgets, 10 power bikes and drones to the agency to enhance its operations,.

The governor, who was flanked by all the service commanders in the state at the event, vowed to return the state, particularly Calabar, the state capital, to the paradise it once was.

He said that although statistics indicate that the state remains one of the safest in the country, recent incidents of criminality, especially kidnappings were alarming.

He therefore, asked every criminal in the state to relocate immediately as the state will no longer be a haven for them.

According to him, the state will from that launch, be too hot for kidnappers and other criminals, adding those caught would face the full wrath of the law.

“Cross River statistically remains the safest state in Nigeria. However as a state, we are used to the culture of zero kidnapping, zero cultism and zero robbery.

“In recent past, there has been an increase in the number of crime within the Niger Delta and the country as a whole.

However, those arrested are Etinyin Akamba Eyo, a.k.a 30 30, who is the Clan Head of Ikot Atambi in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state including his son and wife.

His two houses were demolished by the security operatives after the arrest.

His shrine where kidnappers and militants were being fortified at Akpabuyo was also destroyed.

According to Operation Akpakwu, the chief confessed that his son was involved in high profile kidnapping in Akpabuyo.

A building in Plot 24c in Satelite Town Calabar, where a kidnapped victim was released a few months ago was also demolished.

