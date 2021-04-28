Crossword

Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

ACROSS

1 Lo mein vessels

5 ___ pal

8 “Austin Powers” genre

13 Diva’s showstopper

14 Victoria’s Secret garment, informally

15 On the horizon

16 Boating hazard

17 Perched on

18 Circus structures

19 Guns N’ Roses power ballad

22 “The ___ is as near as we come to another world” (Anne Stevenson)

23 Mistakes

26 Nail polish brand

29 Leading woman

33 Like futile situations

35 Tupperware tops

36 Looked at

37 Reaches across

38 Pennsylvania, e.g., in D.C.

39 Scottish cattle breed

40 Sicilian volcano

41 Taiwanese computer maker

42 Cook with a little oil, say

43 Class you can’t get through alone?

46 Org. with Ducks and Penguins

47 Like some fence wire

48 Cause of restlessness for a princess

50 Galas for movie stars

56 Biggest U.S. lake by volume, after the Great Lakes

59 Tab at a restaurant, or what you might use to pay it

60 Muppet who testified before Congress

61 Serbs or Bosnians

62 Pleasure trips’ focuses?

63 Egyptian goddess of life

64 Toys for windy days

65 Parlor image, briefly

66 Grp. spelled using its own alphabet at the starts of 19-, 29-, 43- and 50-Across

DOWN

1 Caution

2 Treat that had a Watermelon flavor

3 Capital of Ukraine

4 Places to keep valuables

5 Suffix meaning “scandal”

6 Love, in Caracas

7 They see what you’re saying

8 “South Park” or “The Onion”

9 Extraordinary happenings

10 Japanese currency

11 Blubber

12 Things shown to TSA agents

14 Conspiratorial group

20 Statistical averages

21 Some sounds from a Lab

24 Futuristic weapon

25 Detective

26 Start, as of symptoms

27 Can convenience

28 “Lemme do it!”

30 Did some gambling

31 Queen bees’ places

32 Notorious Ford flop

34 Performing well

39 Ed of “Elf”

41 Actor Baldwin

44 Fixate (on)

45 Milky fall birthstones

49 Dined at home

51 Capital of Latvia

52 Need for building a house or story

53 “Casablanca” role for Ingrid

54 Give off

55 Passable

56 Disapproving sound

57 Mahershala of “Moonlight”

58 Fez, e.g.

Solution

Like this: Like Loading...