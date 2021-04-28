CrosswordWorld News

ACROSS

  1 Lo mein vessels

  5 ___ pal

  8 “Austin Powers” genre

 13 Diva’s showstopper

 14 Victoria’s Secret garment, informally

 15 On the horizon

 16 Boating hazard

 17 Perched on

 18 Circus structures

 19 Guns N’ Roses power ballad

 22 “The ___ is as near as we come to another world” (Anne Stevenson)

 23 Mistakes

 26 Nail polish brand

 29 Leading woman

 33 Like futile situations

 35 Tupperware tops

 36 Looked at

 37 Reaches across

 38 Pennsylvania, e.g., in D.C.

 39 Scottish cattle breed

 40 Sicilian volcano

 41 Taiwanese computer maker

 42 Cook with a little oil, say

 43 Class you can’t get through alone?

 46 Org. with Ducks and Penguins

 47 Like some fence wire

 48 Cause of restlessness for a princess

 50 Galas for movie stars

 56 Biggest U.S. lake by volume, after the Great Lakes

 59 Tab at a restaurant, or what you might use to pay it

 60 Muppet who testified before Congress

 61 Serbs or Bosnians

 62 Pleasure trips’ focuses?

 63 Egyptian goddess of life

 64 Toys for windy days

 65 Parlor image, briefly

 66 Grp. spelled using its own alphabet at the starts of 19-, 29-, 43- and 50-Across

DOWN

  1 Caution

  2 Treat that had a Watermelon flavor

  3 Capital of Ukraine

  4 Places to keep valuables

  5 Suffix meaning “scandal”

  6 Love, in Caracas

  7 They see what you’re saying

  8 “South Park” or “The Onion”

  9 Extraordinary happenings

 10 Japanese currency

 11 Blubber

 12 Things shown to TSA agents

 14 Conspiratorial group

 20 Statistical averages

 21 Some sounds from a Lab

 24 Futuristic weapon

 25 Detective

 26 Start, as of symptoms

 27 Can convenience

 28 “Lemme do it!”

 30 Did some gambling

 31 Queen bees’ places

 32 Notorious Ford flop

 34 Performing well

 39 Ed of “Elf”

 41 Actor Baldwin

 44 Fixate (on)

 45 Milky fall birthstones

 49 Dined at home

 51 Capital of Latvia

 52 Need for building a house or story

 53 “Casablanca” role for Ingrid

 54 Give off

 55 Passable

 56 Disapproving sound

 57 Mahershala of “Moonlight”

 58 Fez, e.g.

