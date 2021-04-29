CrosswordWorld News

Crossword for teabreak

Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 Decides to participate

  7 “Quiet!”

 10 Pepsi or Coke

 14 Hunky-dory

 15 “Super Smash Bros. Brawl” and others

 17 *French Polynesia’s most populous island

 18 *Leader who worked to unite the Iroquois

 19 “Put a ___ on it!”

 20 “No bid,” in bridge

 21 Negative vote

 22 Without a date

 24 Sherwood Forest friar

 26 *They work by themselves

 30 Works at an easel

 34 Word after “open” or “hot”

 35 Stamped envelopes and such

 37 Frock fold

 38 At the peak of

 40 Boar’s nose

 42 Gimlet garnish

 43 Azalea, e.g.

 45 Kind of saxophone

 46 1.2, 2.4 or 3.6, perhaps

 47 Felt intuitively

 49 *Luau fish

 52 Daughter and anagram of Rhea

 54 Blissful place in the Bible

 55 Gain alternative

 58 System for detecting things in either direction?

 60 Knock on, as a window

 62 *Musical based on ABBA songs

 64 Useful device for reading each starred answer

 67 Fred and Wilma’s time

 68 What divides to multiply?

 69 It’s bigger than a quiz

 70 ___ ed

 71 Recent arrival in school

DOWN

  1 Maker of We the Female nail lacquer

  2 Teacher’s ___

  3 Curly part of a chow chow

  4 Rift

  5 “There was no choice”

  6 Big Apple paper: Abbr.

  7 Trade

  8 Part of a drum kit

  9 Slides into the DMs of, say

 10 Raven’s cry

 11 Country ruled by a sultan

 12 “The Force Awakens” general

 13 Wan

 16 Item removed at the pump

 20 Chameleon cousin

 23 Dispensers of twenties, briefly

 25 Dressed to ___

 26 Gather up

 27 10% contribution

 28 Oak tree, initially

 29 Fish sandwich spread

 31 Animal sound that’s a homophone of 21-Across

 32 Florida city near St. Petersburg

 33 Cook, as broccoli

 36 The “L” of MLK

 39 It may come to shove

 41 Certain tadpole, eventually

 44 “Another brewski!”

 48 Soap operas and others

 50 Period for self-care

 51 All lined up

 53 Old saying

 55 Indiana-to-Ohio direction

 56 Ceremonial act

 57 Famous ___ cookies

 59 “Don’t Live Life Without It” card, informally

 61 Head Start’s school level, for short

 63 One may dig a tunnel in a hill

 64 “___ overboard!”

 65 Kimono sash

 66 “Far out!”

Solution


