Crossword for teabreak

Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS

1 Decides to participate

7 “Quiet!”

10 Pepsi or Coke

14 Hunky-dory

15 “Super Smash Bros. Brawl” and others

17 *French Polynesia’s most populous island

18 *Leader who worked to unite the Iroquois

19 “Put a ___ on it!”

20 “No bid,” in bridge

21 Negative vote

22 Without a date

24 Sherwood Forest friar

26 *They work by themselves

30 Works at an easel

34 Word after “open” or “hot”

35 Stamped envelopes and such

37 Frock fold

38 At the peak of

40 Boar’s nose

42 Gimlet garnish

43 Azalea, e.g.

45 Kind of saxophone

46 1.2, 2.4 or 3.6, perhaps

47 Felt intuitively

49 *Luau fish

52 Daughter and anagram of Rhea

54 Blissful place in the Bible

55 Gain alternative

58 System for detecting things in either direction?

60 Knock on, as a window

62 *Musical based on ABBA songs

64 Useful device for reading each starred answer

67 Fred and Wilma’s time

68 What divides to multiply?

69 It’s bigger than a quiz

70 ___ ed

71 Recent arrival in school

DOWN

1 Maker of We the Female nail lacquer

2 Teacher’s ___

3 Curly part of a chow chow

4 Rift

5 “There was no choice”

6 Big Apple paper: Abbr.

7 Trade

8 Part of a drum kit

9 Slides into the DMs of, say

10 Raven’s cry

11 Country ruled by a sultan

12 “The Force Awakens” general

13 Wan

16 Item removed at the pump

20 Chameleon cousin

23 Dispensers of twenties, briefly

25 Dressed to ___

26 Gather up

27 10% contribution

28 Oak tree, initially

29 Fish sandwich spread

31 Animal sound that’s a homophone of 21-Across

32 Florida city near St. Petersburg

33 Cook, as broccoli

36 The “L” of MLK

39 It may come to shove

41 Certain tadpole, eventually

44 “Another brewski!”

48 Soap operas and others

50 Period for self-care

51 All lined up

53 Old saying

55 Indiana-to-Ohio direction

56 Ceremonial act

57 Famous ___ cookies

59 “Don’t Live Life Without It” card, informally

61 Head Start’s school level, for short

63 One may dig a tunnel in a hill

64 “___ overboard!”

65 Kimono sash

66 “Far out!”

Solution

Like this: Like Loading...