ACROSS

1 Self-referential

5 Place for a clip-on mic

10 Makeout sesh at the movies, e.g.

13 Composer Stravinsky

14 Voice of Amazon?

15 “What have we ___?”

17 Sites of some alphanumeric keypads

20 “… and so on”: Abbr.

21 Bakery fixtures

22 Available at the bar, in a way

23 Jacobson of “Broad City”

25 Overly proper

26 2007 neo-noir crime film

31 Place for a painting in progress

32 “The Farewell” director Wang

33 Emulated Michael Phelps or Katie Ledecky

37 “I solved it!”

38 Captivates

41 December 24 or 31

42 Fanny

44 Peas, perhaps, in a food fight

45 Exfoliation targets

47 Suite couple

50 Sporty Chevy

53 They get paid to play

54 Voice a view

55 “Inferno” author

58 ___ milk (vegan drink)

61 “You can’t change the past”

64 Prom ride

65 Ancient worshipper of Tezcatlipoca and Tlaloc

66 Bone ending at the elbow

67 Lower, like lights

68 Good ones never go unpunished, they say

69 Laudatory works

DOWN

1 Dust ___

2 Four-award achievement, slangily

3 Froot Loops mascot

4 Word aptly found in “polar curve”

5 Country on the Baltic Sea

6 Balm ingredient

7 Ivy in Philly

8 Previous partners

9 Daytona 500 unit

10 Impostors

11 Body shop jobs

12 2-D geometry calculations

16 Arthur Ashe Courage Award, e.g.

18 Walk with difficulty

19 Rhino feature

24 Hive dweller

25 Rain cats and dogs

26 Drive or reverse

27 Hawaiian home of Disney’s Aulani resort

28 Make a scapegoat

29 “Mmm, dee-lish!”

30 Doom’s partner

34 “Can you believe it’s our 20th reunion already?!”

35 Declare

36 Organizer’s challenge

39 Prefix smaller than micro-

40 Sources of mold growths

43 Mysterious masked man of Broadway

46 Activist/artist Yoko

48 Raw mine extracts

49 Public perception

50 ___ neck sweater

51 Tiny nuisance in a garden

52 Little Havana’s Florida city

55 Take a siesta

56 Chip in chips

57 Can’t live without

59 “Rachel Getting Married” actress Hathaway

60 Herbal brews

62 Stay-at-home ___

63 Performing pair

