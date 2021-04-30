CrosswordWorld News

Crossword for teabreak

Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 Self-referential

  5 Place for a clip-on mic

 10 Makeout sesh at the movies, e.g.

 13 Composer Stravinsky

 14 Voice of Amazon?

 15 “What have we ___?”

 17 Sites of some alphanumeric keypads

 20 “… and so on”: Abbr.

 21 Bakery fixtures

 22 Available at the bar, in a way

 23 Jacobson of “Broad City”

 25 Overly proper

 26 2007 neo-noir crime film

 31 Place for a painting in progress

 32 “The Farewell” director Wang

 33 Emulated Michael Phelps or Katie Ledecky

 37 “I solved it!”

 38 Captivates

 41 December 24 or 31

 42 Fanny

 44 Peas, perhaps, in a food fight

 45 Exfoliation targets

 47 Suite couple

 50 Sporty Chevy

 53 They get paid to play

 54 Voice a view

 55 “Inferno” author

 58 ___ milk (vegan drink)

 61 “You can’t change the past”

 64 Prom ride

 65 Ancient worshipper of Tezcatlipoca and Tlaloc

 66 Bone ending at the elbow

 67 Lower, like lights

 68 Good ones never go unpunished, they say

 69 Laudatory works

DOWN

  1 Dust ___

  2 Four-award achievement, slangily

  3 Froot Loops mascot

  4 Word aptly found in “polar curve”

  5 Country on the Baltic Sea

  6 Balm ingredient

  7 Ivy in Philly

  8 Previous partners

  9 Daytona 500 unit

 10 Impostors

 11 Body shop jobs

 12 2-D geometry calculations

 16 Arthur Ashe Courage Award, e.g.

 18 Walk with difficulty

 19 Rhino feature

 24 Hive dweller

 25 Rain cats and dogs

 26 Drive or reverse

 27 Hawaiian home of Disney’s Aulani resort

 28 Make a scapegoat

 29 “Mmm, dee-lish!”

 30 Doom’s partner

 34 “Can you believe it’s our 20th reunion already?!”

 35 Declare

 36 Organizer’s challenge

 39 Prefix smaller than micro-

 40 Sources of mold growths

 43 Mysterious masked man of Broadway

 46 Activist/artist Yoko

 48 Raw mine extracts

 49 Public perception

 50 ___ neck sweater

 51 Tiny nuisance in a garden

 52 Little Havana’s Florida city

 55 Take a siesta

 56 Chip in chips

 57 Can’t live without

 59 “Rachel Getting Married” actress Hathaway

 60 Herbal brews

 62 Stay-at-home ___

 63 Performing pair

Solution


