Crossword for teabreak
Crossword
Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Self-referential
5 Place for a clip-on mic
10 Makeout sesh at the movies, e.g.
13 Composer Stravinsky
14 Voice of Amazon?
15 “What have we ___?”
17 Sites of some alphanumeric keypads
20 “… and so on”: Abbr.
21 Bakery fixtures
22 Available at the bar, in a way
23 Jacobson of “Broad City”
25 Overly proper
26 2007 neo-noir crime film
31 Place for a painting in progress
32 “The Farewell” director Wang
33 Emulated Michael Phelps or Katie Ledecky
37 “I solved it!”
38 Captivates
41 December 24 or 31
42 Fanny
44 Peas, perhaps, in a food fight
45 Exfoliation targets
47 Suite couple
50 Sporty Chevy
53 They get paid to play
54 Voice a view
55 “Inferno” author
58 ___ milk (vegan drink)
61 “You can’t change the past”
64 Prom ride
65 Ancient worshipper of Tezcatlipoca and Tlaloc
66 Bone ending at the elbow
67 Lower, like lights
68 Good ones never go unpunished, they say
69 Laudatory works
DOWN
1 Dust ___
2 Four-award achievement, slangily
3 Froot Loops mascot
4 Word aptly found in “polar curve”
5 Country on the Baltic Sea
6 Balm ingredient
7 Ivy in Philly
8 Previous partners
9 Daytona 500 unit
10 Impostors
11 Body shop jobs
12 2-D geometry calculations
16 Arthur Ashe Courage Award, e.g.
18 Walk with difficulty
19 Rhino feature
24 Hive dweller
25 Rain cats and dogs
26 Drive or reverse
27 Hawaiian home of Disney’s Aulani resort
28 Make a scapegoat
29 “Mmm, dee-lish!”
30 Doom’s partner
34 “Can you believe it’s our 20th reunion already?!”
35 Declare
36 Organizer’s challenge
39 Prefix smaller than micro-
40 Sources of mold growths
43 Mysterious masked man of Broadway
46 Activist/artist Yoko
48 Raw mine extracts
49 Public perception
50 ___ neck sweater
51 Tiny nuisance in a garden
52 Little Havana’s Florida city
55 Take a siesta
56 Chip in chips
57 Can’t live without
59 “Rachel Getting Married” actress Hathaway
60 Herbal brews
62 Stay-at-home ___
63 Performing pair
Solution
Comments