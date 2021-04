Spaces for Change (S4C) has condemned reported oil spillages at Shell Petroleum Development Company’s (SPDC) facility in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State and Chevron flow station in Warri South-West Council of Delta State.

The post CSO flays oil firms’ claim of sabotage in Bayelsa, Delta spills appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...