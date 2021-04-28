By Joshua Yousouph

THE Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has made the production of vehicle log books a mandatory requirement for clearance of imported used vehicles in the ports.

This is contained in a circular dated April 23, 2021 and signed by TM Isa, Deputy Comptroller General of Customs in charge of Tariff and Trade for the Comptroller General of Customs.

The circular noted that the directive was in consonance with provisions of the Customs and Excise Notice No. 30 of December 6, 1971.

It, however, added that a grace period of 90 days effective from the date of the circular was allowed to enable all importers who must have entered into trade transactions before the circular to process and clear their vehicles.

The circular reads, “I am directed to refer to the above subject matter and to convey that log-book is now a mandatory requirement for the importation of any used motor vehicle into the country. This is in consonance with the provisions of Customs & Excise Notice No. 30 of December 6, 1971.

“Consequently, a grace period of 90 days effective from the day of this circular is allowed to enable all importers who must have entered into trade transactions before this circular process and clear their vehicles.

“For the purpose of emphasis, importation of used motor vehicles requires the production of vehicle log book in addition to other clearance documents after the grace period.”

