The publisher of Daily Nigerian, Jaafar Jaafar, has fled his house and gone into hiding after receiving several security threats, PRNigeria reported. “Ja’afar’s life is in danger as unidentified persons, likely to be ‘hit men’, have been stalking him both at his Abuja and Kano residences,” a close media associate of the publisher, who prefers […]

