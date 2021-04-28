By Theodore Opara

DANGOTE Group, a leading conglomerate in Nigeria, has boosted its fleet with additional 400 new Shacman trucks, bringing to 3900 units of Shacman truck in Dangote fleet.

The company has, since the entry of Shacman trucks into the Nigeria market, become the company’s biggest customer following a partnership deal between the two companies.

General Manager Transit Support Services Limited, TSS, assemblers of Shacman Truck, Mr. Dave Chukwudulue said: “Following the partnership deal and commitments to quality, the biggest customer of Shacman brand in Nigeria, Dangote Group, has taken delivery of an additional 400 units of SHACMAN trucks.

“The largest buyer of Shacman brand in Nigeria, Dangote Group has since the entrance of the vehicles into the Nigeria market through Transit Support Services Limited, TSS, six years ago bought over 3,500 units of the brand.”

Chukwudulue further stated: “The recognition of Shacman as reliable heavy-duty vehicles, and the growing need for such vehicles within the continuously expanding conglomerate, influenced its decision to patronise the trucks.

“Dangote group has absolute trust on the quality of the locally assembled Shacman trucks that are backed by warranty that is of global standard and after-sales services.”

According to him, since the partnership started in 2016 with an initial order of 500 locally-assembled Shacman Trucks by Dangote, his commitment to empowering local manufacturers and the continuous patronage have created jobs in the South-East by reviving ANAMMCO plant in Enugu with an opportunity to produce trucks locally instead of importing them.

It has also brought back Onne Port in Rivers State with over 3000 containers since ANAMMCO was resuscitated

He said: “We will continue to create value for users of Shacman trucks in Nigeria by supporting them with the best after sales service programme. This has indeed resulted in the increasing demand for our trucks”

Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile, Manufacturers of Shacman Heavy and Medium Duty Trucks and Road Tractors is one of the biggest trucks manufacturing companies in China.

With other customers like BUA Cement, ABC Transport, AA Global logistics, NUSTANZA Motors and many others, over 4,500 Shacman trucks are running on Nigerian roads at the moment.

