Dangote Group, have taken delivery of an additional 400 units of SHACMAN trucks following the partnership deal and commitment to quality brand in Nigeria.

Dangote Group, the largest buyer of SHACMAN in Nigeria, has since the entrance of SHACMAN vehicles into the market through Transit Support Services Limited (TSS) as bought over 3,500 units of the brand.

The recognition of SHACMAN, according to TSS as reliable heavy duty vehicles, and the growing need for such vehicles within the continuously expanding conglomerate, influenced its decision to patronise the trucks. Dangote group has absolute trust on the quality of the locally assembled trucks that are backed by warranty that is of global standard and after-sales services.

Since the partnership started in 2016 with an initial order of 500 locally assembled trucks by Dangote, his commitment to empower local manufacturers and the continuous patronage have created jobs in the South East by reviving ANAMMCO plant in Enugu with an opportunity to produce trucks locally instead of importing them. It has also brought back Onne Port in Rivers State with over 3000 containers since ANAMMCO was resuscitated.

General Manager, TSS Motors, Dave Chukwudulue, said: “We will continue to create value for users of SHACMAN trucks in Nigeria by supporting them with the best after sales service programme. This has indeed resulted in the increasing demand for our trucks”

According to him, Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile, manufacturers of SHACMAN heavy and medium duty trucks and road tractors is one of the biggest trucks manufacturing company in China.

Chukwudulue said with other customers like BUA Cement, ABC Transport, AA Global logistics, NUSTANZA Motors and many others, over 4,500 SHACMAN trucks are running on Nigerian roads at the moment.



