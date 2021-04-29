ODD / ODD NEWS

Danish bar offers COVID-19 tests on tap under ‘corona-passport’ system

A bar in Copenhagen has started offering customers a COVID-19 test and a beer while they wait for the result to help get business moving again after months of restrictions.

Punters hand over about $25 to get tested in a booth at Warpigs Brewpub. After about half an hour, if they get the all-clear, they are allowed inside.

It works under Denmark’s “corona-passport” system where people can either use an app or a government-approved form to show if they have been vaccinated, previously infected or have had a negative test in the past 72 hours.

Under the scheme that started on Wednesday, staff at museums, bars, cafes and restaurants check customers’ status before they let them in.

Denmark is also offering free COVID-19 tests, but customers said the paid-for versions can avoid the queues.

Reuters

