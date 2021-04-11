By Ayo Onikoyi

At least by now, Davido’s woman, Chioma must have realised “Water won’t carry Davido” anywhere now or never and “Assurance” that came with a Porsche car gift has no insurance attached to it. The romance that surrounded the duo was breathtaking and overpoweringly fantastic and no one should blame the poor girl for putting her education on hold to follow the OBO. Fame is just as irrepressible as it is confounding.

No one should castigate the Rowland family either, they were against their daughter not finishing her education but Davido was just too “Sweet in the Pocket”. But her nativity that the song would continue forever to “Blow Her Mind” is what would never give her a “A Better Time”. Sadness would only come in wanting to be the only one in the life of a male artist.

She was never the first woman in Davido’s life and she would never be the last. No woman is ever going to be in the driving seat in a romantic relationship with a male musician.

In fact in a previous interview with Potpourri, the living Fuji legend, Chief Kollington Ayinla succinctly made it clear that a male musician cannot stay without women

“Musicians can’t do without women. This is not peculiar to Fuji musicians but the entertainment industry at large. A large percentage of our fans are women and this can be tempting because we have blood running in our veins,” so says Baba Alatika.

Perhaps, Davido was too much of a romantic who got the hapless Chioma walking on the cloud. Wizkid has been emphatic on relationships with women and why no woman can be the only one in his life. He said he has many girlfriends and that all his girlfriends know he has other girlfriends.

“ It will be hard because I have a lot of women that are really, really dear to my heart” he had said.

Of course, Chioma is dressing to the sixes and nines with Davido given her recent raunchy posts on social media, perhaps, to relaunch herself and match her supposed rivals seduction for seduction but that won’t stop the “Jowo” hit maker from having few glances here and there.

A budding singer by the name of BlaqBonez captures the whole drama acutely in his recent tweet; “Cheating rumours and outrage everyday, that’s the whole point in my album. Human beings are not wired to have just one sexual partner. The earlier we understand this the better for us. I don’t care who you are, I must f**k someone else too.”

Chioma Rowland or Chioma Adeleke must look beyond Davido and see others like KSA, Pasuma, Fela, Ayinla Kollington, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, K1 De Ultimate and learn her lesson.

