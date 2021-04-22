Footage of the blast was shared on social media in the aftermath, showing the fire raging at the site.

The Serena Hotel is the best known in Quetta, and provides accommodation for government officials and visiting dignitaries.

Interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad told Pakistani broadcaster ARY News TV that “a car that was full of explosives exploded in the hotel” while news agency AFP cited him as saying it was “an act of terrorism”.

He added that the Chinese ambassador, Nong Rong, was at a function at the time and so was not at the hotel.

Local media are citing officials as saying that all other guests from the hotel were also safe.