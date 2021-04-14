By Arogbonlo Israel

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, MFM, has reacted to its victories at United Kingdom High Court of Justice, Strand, London, decribing them as “tribute to the Lord our God who would never permit evil to triumph over righteousness”.

Recall the Queen’s Bench Division on Tuesday, April 13, granted a perpetual injunction restraining Maureen Badejo ( a Nigerian blogger who has been reportedly broadcasting all manners of falsehood against the MFM), from publishing further defamatory words against or concerning Dr. Daniel Olukoya, his family and the church at large.

Reacting, the church took to his verified Facebook handle (MFM International Headquarters) on Tuesday to declare its stance on the new development.

The full statement below;

“Members and Friends of MFM will recall that from the evening of 20th August 2020, one Maureen Badejo has been having a field day broadcasting all manners of falsehood against this Church, its General Overseer and his family, Pastors and members.

“Aspects of those publications which pertained to MFM International and Dr Olukoya were ventilated in a court case before the High Court of Ogun State, Abeokuta in Suit No. AB/407/2020 in which Judgment was entered in favour of MFM and our General Overseer.

“Aspects of those broadcasts which pertained to The General Overseer and Mummy GO were filed as a suit in the High Court of London in the Strand, Queen’s Bench Division. In the course of the hearing which was listed at 10.30 am and concluded at 1.05 pm today, April 13, 2021, the evidence was so overwhelming that even Maureen Badejo’s lawyer conceded that her remarks in all those broadcasts were ‘serious and defamatory’.

“Judgment was pronounced today in which the Court granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining Maureen Badejo from publishing defamatory words against or concerning the Plaintiffs and ordered her to pay the legal costs incurred by the Olukoyas in the suit.

“The erudite Judge opined in his judgment thus ‘…it is overwhelmingly clear that the nature of this defamation is severe and serious… and that the number of publications is considerable’.

“Maureen Badejo had filed a counter-claim to demand monies allegedly lost by her from the shutting down of some of her broadcasts by YouTube and Facebook sequel to complaints from Dr Olukoya’s lawyers.

“The Judge in dismissing it as a frivolous claim, branded it an abuse of process. The London case will continue for the Court to forensically determine the quantum of damages to be awarded to Dr and Mrs Olukoya for these defamations.

“These victories are a tribute to the Lord our God who would never permit evil to triumph over righteousness.”

