Delta State Police Command, yesterday, arrested suspected leader of a-6 man kidnap gang at Arhede community in Isoko North Local Government Area of the State and two suspected armed robbers at Asaba, the State capital.

The Command in a statement by its Acting Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe gave the name of the arrested suspect as Francis Ogedengbe, adding that the gang was behind the kidnap of one Williams Aduenwomah from the Ozoro community in the local government area.

Edafe in the statement said: “On the 20/4/2021 at about 0200hrs, acting on a tip-off, the Divisional police officer Ozoro CSP Ogedengbe Areguamen Ozoro led police operatives with the assistance of some vigilantes and stormed a criminal hideout at Aradhe community and arrested one Oghenefegor Francis ‘m’ 28yrs of Aradhe community, the suspect is the leader of a six-man gang who allegedly kidnapped one Williams Aduenwomah ‘m’ of Ozoro Community on 27/3/2021. Four of the gang members have earlier been arrested. Investigation is ongoing

“On the 20/4/2021 at about 1830hrs, based on a tip-off, the divisional police officer ‘A’ division Warri CSP T.Y Mahmud mobilized Quick Response Team who trailed and arrested one Nnachi Cypraim ‘m’ who happens to be one of the prime suspects mentioned in the then confessional statement of the gang leader of an Armed robbery syndicate one Gift Famous ‘m’ popularly known as Bubune who was earlier arrested.

“The suspect Nnachi Cypraim ‘m’ who hails from Afikpo LGA of Ebonyi State was arrested at Shoprite Warri in connection with series of car snatch at gunpoint. The suspect allegedly confessed to the crime which he was arrested and also identified Bubune as being his friends and inmate Oko Prison Benin.

“The suspect further led the team to Otokutu in the recovery of snatched/stolen Toyota Camry car with Reg. No. FKJ 86 ET gold in colour which was fraudulently changed to black colour, others exhibits recovered include a forged international driver license with the name and picture of Bubune. The investigation is ongoing.

“On 20/4/2021 at about 0830hrs of policemen from ‘A’ division Asaba while on stop and search intercepted one Lexus 330 with reg no GWA 303 BF, the suspect on sighting the police, quickly turned the vehicle and tried to escape, the Patrol and guard officer ASP Awosika Olabode quickly mobilized the patrol team and gave him a hot chase.

“One Kenneth Edemba ‘m’ 52yrs and Chukwuemeka Edemba ‘m’ age 25yrs who were the occupant of the vehicle were arrested. On searching the vehicle one live cartridge, one sachet of tramadol and 14 different phone patches were recovered. The investigation is ongoing”.

