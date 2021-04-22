Luckily some brave police officers made efforts to rescue some vital documents from the unit and other offices sharing the building with it. Men of the state’s fire service came in as soon they were alerted to put out the fire.

No life was lost as normalcy was restored.

In a statement confirming the incidence, the Acting Police Public Relations Officer , PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe said, “Today 22nd April 2021, at about 1445 hours, there was a fire outbreak at the command control engine room. “The command wishes to state that the fire outbreak affected only a part of the control room.

“Fire service was called immediately, and their timely intervention saved the situation. Presently fire has been put out. Cause of fire incident not yet known but suspected to be as a result of electrical spark from the communication engine room.

“Meanwhile investigation into the incident has commenced. The Commissioner of Police urge members of the public to ignore any rumor contrary to the actual fact stated above”.

The incident which was caused by an electrical spark damaged some gadgets and part of the building housing the unit, especially the roof.