By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

Police in the Delta State command, have rescued one Mr James Emmanuel from the clutches of kidnappers at Usiefurun community by railway bridge of Ughelli South Local Government Area.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Bright Edafe who made the disclosure in a statement, said the police also recovered the victim’s Venza Jeep, with REG. NO.GBJ 456 FD was snatched by the kidnappers.

“On 10 April 2021 at about 0025hrs The Commander Eagle Net Special Squad received a distress call of an attempted robbery/kidnap at Usiefurun community by railway bridge of Ughelli South LGA.

“The commander, Eagle Net special quickly mobilized operatives of Eagle net special squad immediately to the area. On their arrival, the hoodlums on sighting the police opened fire on them, the police retaliated in full force.

“The unrelenting efforts and the superior firepower of the police made the hoodlums abandon the victim and escaped to a nearby bush with gunshot injuries. The victim Mr James Emmanuel was eventually rescued and in the process and he snatched Toyota Venza Jeep, white in colour with REG. NO.GBJ 456 FD was recovered.

“Efforts are been intensified for the possible arrest of the fleeing hoodlums suspected to have escaped with bullet injuries”, the statement read.

The statement added: “The Divisional Police officer ‘A’ division Warri CSP T.Y. Mahmud based on intelligence gathered dispatched quick response team that stormed a black spot within Okandeji Street Warri where one Lucky Okpoko age 50 years of the same address was arrested with 545 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, 102 wraps of skunk aka SK and seven wraps of readymade weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

“Suspect has given useful information to the police and investigation has commenced on further possible links/recoveries with a view to arresting other partners that may also be involved in such illicit drug dealings.”

