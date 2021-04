Deployed Israeli soldiers

Israeli soldiers pray in early morning next to Merkava Mark IV battle tanks near Moshav Alonei HaBashan in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Thursday. A Syrian surface-to-air missile exploded in southern Israel on April 22, the Israeli military said, in an incident that triggered warning sirens in an area near the secretive Dimona nuclear reactor. Photo: AFP

