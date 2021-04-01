Mr Chauvin is standing trial separately from the other three police officers because of Covid-19 restrictions on space. The others are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and will come before the courts in August.

Shop employee Christopher Martin, 19, told the court he briefly interacted with Mr Floyd as a customer inside Cup Foods shortly before his arrest.

He said Mr Floyd “appeared to be high” because he struggled to respond to a simple question, but he was lucid enough to able to hold a conversation. He described Mr Floyd as “friendly and approachable”.

In the shop’s surveillance video, Mr Floyd can be seen laughing, talking to people, and walking around.

Mr Martin told the jury he had sold Mr Floyd a packet of cigarettes, and received a counterfeit note as payment. Mr Martin described knowing the bill was fake by its colour and texture but added that Mr Floyd “didn’t seem to know it was a fake note”.