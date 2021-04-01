A Minneapolis court has been shown new police bodycam footage of George Floyd pleading with officers during his arrest.
The video shows police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, and Mr Floyd begging not to be harmed.
Mr Chauvin, 45, who has since been fired from the police force, denies charges of murder and manslaughter.
Mr Floyd’s death in 2020 sparked global protests about policing and racism.
Defence lawyers have indicated they will argue that 46-year-old Mr Floyd died of an overdose and poor health, and the force used was reasonable.
Observers on the third day of the trial said footage shown of Mr Floyd’s actions before and during the arrest may be an attempt by prosecutors to deal with the allegation that drugs played a part in his death.
The court has been shown footage from the body cameras belonging to officers Thomas Lane, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao. Mr Chauvin’s camera fell to the ground as the arrest unfolded and so did not give a visual recording of the event.
In Mr Lane’s footage, Mr Floyd is seen being confronted by police. He begs them: “Please don’t shoot me I just lost my mom.”
Mr Floyd is handcuffed and continues to plead with officers Lane and Kueng, saying he is not resisting them and “will do anything you tell me to”.
A scuffle occurs when police try to get Mr Floyd into a vehicle, and he starts crying and resisting while saying he is claustrophobic and has anxiety.
Mr Chauvin and his partner Mr Thao arrive as the arrest goes on.
Bystanders begin to shout at officers to check Mr Floyd’s pulse and stop restraining him.
Mr Chauvin is standing trial separately from the other three police officers because of Covid-19 restrictions on space. The others are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and will come before the courts in August.
Shop employee Christopher Martin, 19, told the court he briefly interacted with Mr Floyd as a customer inside Cup Foods shortly before his arrest.
He said Mr Floyd “appeared to be high” because he struggled to respond to a simple question, but he was lucid enough to able to hold a conversation. He described Mr Floyd as “friendly and approachable”.
In the shop’s surveillance video, Mr Floyd can be seen laughing, talking to people, and walking around.
