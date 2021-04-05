

Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH) Oghara, has raised the alarm over what it described as “fraudulent employment adverts” in the public space, urging people to disregard such.

DELSULTH gave the warning in a statement by Mr. Emmanuel Iteme, Public Relations Officer, on behalf of the Chief Medical Director.

The statement pointed out that management of the hospital would not be liable for any loss suffered by anyone from transactions “conducted with fraudulent individuals”.

It read: “It has come to the notice of the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, DELSUTH, Oghara, that some fraudulent individuals have placed employment advert in the social media to defraud innocent members of the public in the guise of offering employment at DELSUTH.

“We want to bring it to the attention of the general public that the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara, has not put up an employment advert in any medium.

“The public is advised to disregard the purported advert, and should not pay money to anybody in the name of securing employment in DELSUTH.

“The Management of the hospital would not be liable for any loss which may arise from any transaction conducted with fraudulent individuals.”

