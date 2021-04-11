DewsTech Limited, a London based Fintech company announced on April 1, 2021 of its launch of a unique Decentralized Payment System Called the Qui Payment System.

This payment system is uniquely built to address most issues currently experienced by existing blockchain and cryptographic systems, as it prides itself to be safe, secure and super fast in consummating transactions.

The idea behind this technology is to create a decentralized payment system that supports Global Trade and transactions, as the world of business now desires improved turnaround time in consummating their transactions, considering the importance of time on business targets and projection.

Qui Payment Project is focused on building a new financial system that challenges status quo and unlike most crypto currencies, the Qui Payment Project generates a coin named QUICOIN, which harps on safety, stability and importantly USABILITY.

This project, aside from individuals, also ensures the corporates are taken into consideration in the design of its wallet system, which allows for corporates to trade globally and manage their wallets like they currently do with their existing payment system with allowance to identify each of their transactions for records and audit.

Upon full global adoption of this coin, business may bid farewell to times of third currency fluctuations and forex availability that really affect their operation and distrupt also, their projections.

The Quicoin, which its Initial Coin Offer (ICO) now on offer on www.quicoin.uk/ico is considered as the new big thing in the crypto world, as for once, a cryptocurrency that suits our everyday financial needs is here, as the coin is poised on global adoption and usability by all and sundry in the global trade and transaction space.

Partnership will be fostered with global card payment systems as well as insurance companies to deepen adoption, integration, as well as protect holders of the coins from possible theft and loss of these digital assets.

This promises to be very exciting on full swing and with axilliary ecosystems to compliment the payment system, the global financial system is about to experience the real change expected of cryptographic and blockchain systems.

