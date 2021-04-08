Following online reports that the Department of State Services (DSS) tortured Mr. Sa’idu Afaka, the President’s official driver, to death, the security outfit has denied the allegations.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that President Buhari was in mourning following the death of his official driver who was said to have died following a prolonged illness at the State House clinic in Abuja.

The Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Dr Peter Afunanya, countered the report in a statement issued on Wednesday night.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) denies the misleading news by SaharaReporters that it tortured Sa’idu Afaka, the President’s official driver to death.

“While the said driver was never arrested or detained by the Service, it is a known fact that it does not torture suspects.

“Its suspect handling method is usually in compliance with the tenets of criminal justice administration system and democracy.

“It may be recalled that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, had on 6th April 2021 announced the passing of Afaka after a prolonged illness as well as the condolences of the President to his family.

“The public should, therefore, disregard the fake news spewed by the online platform.”

