Shock G, frontman of the alternative rap group Digital Underground, has died at the age of 57. He is best known for the 1990 hit “The Humpty Dance,” which reached the top of the Billboard rap singles chart. The iconic video is melodically rapped by Shock G’s fake-nosed alter-ego Humpty Hump. Born Gregory Jacobs, Shock […]

