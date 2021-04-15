Breaking News

Dispatcher Allegedly Pockets $1.2 Million Mistakenly Sent To Her Bank Account

A former Louisiana sheriff’s dispatcher was busted for allegedly refusing to return more than $1.2 million that was accidentally deposited into her account, and purchasing a new car and house, according to a report by New York Post. Kelyn Spadoni, 33, who worked for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, was seeing green when Charles Schwab […]

