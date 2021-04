Supporters and family of the rapper DMX chanted his name and offered up prayers on Monday, April 5, outside the New York hospital where he remained on life support. The 50-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Friday, following a heart attack. The crowd outside White Plains Hospital called “DMX! DMX!” and when urged to […]

The post DMX Fans And Family Gather Outside New York Hospital For Prayer Vigil appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...