The family of legendary American rap artiste, DMX, has raised an alarm over fraudulent funeral fundraisers.

In the wake of DMX’s death on Friday after suffering a heart attack, his family has issued a statement regarding rumours that have circulated regarding the masters to his recordings and people selling merchandise or claiming to be raising funds for the funeral of the rapper, whose real name was Earl Simmons, Yahoonews states.

The statement read, “There have been a few rumours following our loved one, Earl Simmons’, passing that we’d like to clear up. No one has bought Earl’s masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merchandise or raising money for Earl’s funeral.

“If anyone is requesting money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons’ Family.”

However, the statement does not provide any further information about a funeral or memorial service.

The family announced DMX’s death in a statement on Friday.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.

“Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized,” his family said in a statement.

DMX was hospitalized on April 3, 2021, after suffering a heart attack. Initial reports said he had suffered a heart attack after an unspecified overdose, but that information has not been officially confirmed.

Like this: Like Loading...