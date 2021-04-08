Five people are dead, including two children, following a shooting inside a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, according to the York County Sheriff’s office.

The victims of the Wednesday evening shooting near Rock Hill included a doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren, the York County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

The family was very prominent and very well known in the county, York County Sheriff spokesman Trent Faris said.

Police were called to the scene following reports of a shooting at 4:45 p.m.

“Dr Robert Lesslie and his wife, Barbara Lesslie were both found in their home and died as a result of gunshot wounds, as well as their two grandchildren,” the sheriff’s office said.

The grandchildren were ages 5 and 9, according to the York County Coroner’s office.

During the news conference following the shooting, Faris said he has lived in the area all his life and that “Dr Lesslie was my doctor growing up.” “Dr Lesslie has been one of those people that everybody knows. He started Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill and it has been a staple in Rock Hill for years,” Faris said. In addition to the five people who were killed, another person was transported to the hospital with “serious gunshot wounds,” said Faris, who described the incident as a mass shooting. “This is a very tragic, tragic situation and the family does ask that you respect their privacy during this time,” Faris said. Lesslie was the founder of Riverview House Calls & Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care, according to its website , and had been practising in Rock Hill since 1981. In a personal bio page, Lesslie says he and his wife had been married for 40 years, raised four children and had nine grandchildren. “In my spare time, I enjoy ​writing, golf, hunting, growing fruit and hops, and bagpiping,” the bio page says.

As for the suspect, Faris said: “We have found the person we believe is responsible and we are with them at this time.” “That’s all I can say about that suspect,” the spokesman added. When asked if the suspect was a neighbour, Faris said: “He lives on the same road.” A tweet from the sheriff’s office says authorities found the suspect “in a nearby house.” “There is no active threat to the community,” the sheriff’s office said. “Detectives are still in the area serving a search warrant and investigating this tragic event.”

