Music producer and boss of Mavin Records, Michael Collins Ajereh otherwise known as Don Jazzy has left many stunned with news of his marital status.

In a recent social media post, Don Jazzy revealed that he was once married when he was only 20 years old but ended it two years after.

He revealed that he got divorced from his ex wife, Michelle Jackson, a headshot model and because he paid too much attention to his love for music to the detriment of his family, adding that it is the major reason he has remained a single man for so long for fear of messing up another marriage if he gives it another shot.

Don Jazzy described his ex wife as his ‘best friend who is beautiful inside and outside’.

On why he was coming out with the news now, Don Jazzy explained that he felt bad for skipping this part of his story during his recent interview with Ebuka Obi Uchendu for BlackBox

“For so long everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married? Well truth is almost 18 years ago I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful. I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart.



“But then me being so young and full of dreams I went and f*cked it up cos I was giving all my time to my Music. Music became priority instead of my family. We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt.

“I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn’t want to marry another and f*ck it up again. So I’m taking my time.

”Why am I just saying this now?? I really like to keep my relationships private actually. Past or present. But I was watching the bounce interview with Ebuka which is almost like a tell all interview, and I felt bad skipping this huge part of my life. So yeah make una no vex o.”

A quick trip to his ex-wife’s social media page shows a few pictures of a young boy whom some are convinced is Don Jazzy’s son. See his picture below

