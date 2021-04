Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has urged Nigerians, particularly residents of the state, not to be discouraged by the prevailing security, economic and social challenges confronting the nation, but be steadfast in prayers for the country.

The post Don’t be discouraged by security, other challenges, Abiodun urges Nigerians appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...