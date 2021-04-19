Breaking News

Don’t be dispirited by political travails, Wike tells Okorocha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has advised Rochas Okorocha, a former Imo State governor, and his family members not to be discouraged by their current circumstances. Wike, who admitted he has braced for political travails after his tenure, advised Okorocha to continue to pursue his vision of a new Nigeria, adding that his present challenges […]

