The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has inaugurated a team of experts to evaluate the revoked four oil mining licenses from Addax Petroleum Exploration Nigeria Limited to a new operators- Kaztech/Slavic Consortium. Director of DPR, Sarki Auwalu in a statement signed by Head, Public Affairs, DPR, Paul Osu said the move was in fulfilment of […]

The post DPR to present revoked oil licences to new operators appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...