Dr. Dre is denying abuse claims from his estranged wife Nicole Young and alleges that she is using them as a strategy to get out of the prenup he insists is still in place. The 56-year-old hip-hop mogul filed new legal documents in his already nasty divorce with the 51-year-old mother-of-two as he claims that […]

