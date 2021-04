A new video of Drake in the gym with his friends is impressing many of the rapper’s fans, who are noticing a clear improvement in his physique. As he recovers from his knee surgery last year, Drake appears to have been placing an intense focus on his health and fitness, showing off his lean body […]

The post Drake’s Latest Shirtless Selfie Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumours appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...