It was gathered that the problem is not unconnected with Otunba Runsewe’s refusal to quit the office of the DG after Lai Mohammed relieved him of the post on March 31, 2021.
Sources disclosed that Otunba Runsewe has continued in office after receiving his sack letter, arguing that he was “waiting for President Buhari to return from his trip and approve another term for him”.
Already, three other DGs namely, Mr. Folly Coker of National Tourism Development Agency, NTDC, Mr. Adedayo Thomas of National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and Mr. Tar Ukoh of the National Troupe of Nigeria, NTN, whose tenures were yet to be renewed, have handed over to the most senior director in their agencies since last week as directed in a Memo signed by Mrs. Ifeoma A. Anyanwutaku from the Permanent Secretary’s office on behalf of the Minister.
Comments