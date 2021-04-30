The Police on Friday arraigned a 39-year-old driver, Moses Ogah, in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a Mitsubishi pickup valued at N14 million from his employer.

The defendant, who resides in Shomolu area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of alleged conspiracy and stealing from his employer, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Police prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in March at Dangote Refinery project, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

According to her, the defendant was employed as a driver in Unique Higher Company Ltd., to transport some materials to the refinery.

She said the defendant offloaded the materials from the Mitsubishi pick up with Registration No: LND 31 XY and diverted the truck to his own personal use instead of returning it to the company.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 411 and 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 (7) stipulates a seven-year jail term for stealing from one’s employer, while 411 provides for two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties in like sum.

Adedayo said the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until May 18 for mention.

