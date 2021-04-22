The Abia State government has marked the home of a suspected notorious illicit drug supplier in the state, Chibuike Apollos, for demolition.

This comes after operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, on Wednesday, arrested the 38-year-old Apollos during an early morning raid on his hideout at Mbausi in the Isialangwa North Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesman for the Agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement, said that Apollos had been on the wanted list of the Abia State Command since February following the arrest of one Chima Ukeleonu, the suspect behind the viral video in January showing a young man hawking illicit drugs on the street.

“As a result, 38-year-old Apollos was put on the wanted list. Following his arrest in the early hours of Wednesday, the Abia State Government has already marked his house that serves as his hideout for demolition,” Babafemi stated.

The Abia State NDLEA commander, Bamidele Akingbade, said:

“The command had been on his trail since February this year. Fortunately, we got a tip-off that he just received some quantities of cannabis from Edo State. Notwithstanding the tense security situation in the South-East, especially Abia state, the command still embarked on the operation, which culminated in the arrest of one Chibuike Apollos with 10 bags of cannabis weighing 100kg, 1.6 grams of cocaine, one gram of heroin and five grams of methamphetamine.

“The suspect is one of the major suppliers of illicit drugs in Abia State, especially in the Isialangwa communities. The state governor has been notified and the suspect’s building has been marked for demolition.”

