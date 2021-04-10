Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recently intercepted a suspected drug trafficker at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos.

The suspect was said to have excreted a total of 113 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.750 kilogrammes with a street value of N423 million.

The drug trafficker, Okonkwo Chimezie Henry, who was on his way to Spain, was arrested on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at about 8 pm, while boarding a Turkish Airline flight number TK0626.

The spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, April 9, saying the suspect was apprehended at screening 2 point and taken into custody by the NDLEA operatives at the Lagos airport.

The suspected drug trafficker was subsequently put under observation at the JBTF/NDLEA facility for further investigation.

The statement read in part, “Twenty four hours after putting him under excretion observation, the suspect who has been living in Spain for 10 years excreted 39 wraps of cocaine and subsequently passed out a total of 113 wraps in five excretions. Further investigation reveals he ingested the illicit drug in a hotel in Igando area of Lagos.”

According to the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Ahmadu Garba, the suspect excreted 39 wraps weighing 600 grammes at 9.58 am on April 5; 13 wraps weighing 200 grammes at 6.30 pm same day; 16 wraps weighing 250 grammes at 10.30 pm same day; and 32 wraps weighing 500 grammes at 7.30am on April 6.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), commended officers and men of the MMIA Command of the Agency for not allowing criminal elements to take advantage of the Easter holiday to further their illicit trade, and dent Nigeria’s image abroad.

“We all must stay committed to the ongoing offensive action at the airports, seaports, land borders, on the streets of Nigerian cities and across the various drug joints and even in the forests where some are hiding to cultivate and process Cannabis sativa. We must disrupt their illicit trade and dismantle their cartels,” Marwa charged.

