The Department of State Security Services (DSS), has invited the national president of the Nigeria Youth Union (NYU), Chinonso Obasi, alongside other youth leaders involved in the plan to disrupt official activities at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The protesters are to explain why they want to shut down the airport in protest. Youth groups, […]

